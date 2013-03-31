Soccer-Coutinho behind only Neymar, says Brazil's Juninho
LONDON, April 11 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.
March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 31 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 31 Liverpool 2 Jordan Henderson 47, Steven Gerrard 60pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 42,037 - - - Saturday, March 30 Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 28 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,977 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 81 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,784 - - - West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 16,80, Gary O'Neil 28 West Bromwich Albion 1 Graham Dorrans 88pen Red Card: Youssouf Mulumbu 90+5 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,996 - - - Swansea City 1 Michu 71 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Jan Vertonghen 7, Gareth Bale 21 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,604 - - - Arsenal 4 Gervinho 11, Santi Cazorla 48, Olivier Giroud 67, Mikel Arteta 77pen Reading 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 69 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,082 - - - Manchester City 4 Carlos Tevez 41, David Silva 45+2, Vincent Kompany 56, James Perch 69og Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,201 - - - Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 23, Rickie Lambert 35 Chelsea 1 John Terry 33 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,779 - - - Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1 Titus Bramble 27og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,760 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 1 Fulham v Queens Park Rangers (1900)
LONDON, April 11 Arsene Wenger faced a barrage of criticism from former players, supporters and the media after his team's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday night, as his 20-year reign as Arsenal manager looked increasingly shaky.