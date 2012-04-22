April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Sunday
Liverpool 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Peter Odemwingie 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,000
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 27, Samir Nasri 74
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,576
- - -
Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 41,69, Danny Welbeck 57,
Nani 60
Everton 4 Nikica Jelavic 33,83, Marouane
Fellaini 66, Steven Pienaar 84
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 75,522
- - -
Saturday, April 21
Queens Park Rangers 1 Adel Taarabt 24
Red Card: Adel Taarabt 78
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,021
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 14,57, Papiss Cisse 18
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 52,162
- - -
Fulham 2 Pavel Pogrebnyak 58, Philippe
Senderos 89
Wigan Athletic 1 Emmerson Boyce 57
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,689
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 1 Chris Eagles 14
Swansea City 1 Scott Sinclair 6
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,401
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 2 Mauro Formica 41, Junior Hoilett 49
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,218
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Sunderland 0
Red Card: Craig Gardner 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,557
- - -
Arsenal 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,111
- - -