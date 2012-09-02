Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Newcastle United 1 Hatem Ben Arfa 59
Aston Villa 1 Ciaran Clark 22
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 16, Morgan Schneiderlin 55
Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 23,87,90+2
Missed penalty: Robin van Persie 69
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 29,000
- - -
Liverpool 0
Arsenal 2 Lukas Podolski 31, Santi Cazorla 68
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,932
- - -
Saturday, September 1
Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 16, Edin Dzeko 61, Carlos Tevez 90+3
Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 59
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,579
- - -
Swansea City 2 Wayne Routledge 45+1, Michu 66
Red Card: Chico 71
Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 40,45+7
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 20,350
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Moussa Dembele 68
Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 89
Norwich City 1 Robert Snodgrass 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,142
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 65, Gareth McAuley 82
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,383
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 Shaun Maloney 5pen, Franco Di Santo 49
Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 40pen, Peter Crouch 76
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,247
- - -
West Ham United 3 Kevin Nolan 1, Winston Reid 29, Matthew Taylor 41
Fulham 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 33,458
- - -