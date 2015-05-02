May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester United 0
Missed penalty: Robin van Persie 74
West Bromwich Albion 1 Jonas Olsson 63
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,454
- - -
Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 19, Steven Gerrard 87
Missed penalty: Steven Gerrard 79
Queens Park Rangers 1 Leroy Fer 73
Red Card: Nedum Onuoha 82
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,707
- - -
Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 10,45, Tom Cleverley 64
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 59pen, Phil Jagielka 90+2
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 37,859
- - -
Sunderland 2 Jordi Gomez 21pen,55pen
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 22
Red Card: James Ward-Prowse 54
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 39,613
- - -
Swansea City 2 Jefferson Montero 76, Ki Sung-Yueng 90+2
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Marc Wilson 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,661
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 24pen
Burnley 0
Red Card: Mike Duff 23
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,946
- - -
Leicester City 3 Leonardo Ulloa 1,48pen, Wes Morgan 17
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Mike Williamson 62, Daryl Janmaat 90+1
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,576
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 3
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, May 4
Hull City v Arsenal (1900)