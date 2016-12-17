Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester United 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 5,56
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,308
- - -
Middlesbrough 3 Alvaro Negredo 18,29pen, Marten de Roon 58
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 28,302
- - -
Stoke City 2 Bojan 39pen, Joe Allen 45+3
Leicester City 2 Leonardo Ulloa 74, Daniel Amartey 88
Red Card: Jamie Vardy 28
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,663
- - -
Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 49
Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,267
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 76pen
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,952
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 43
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,259
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 18
Bournemouth v Southampton (1330)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1600)
Monday, December 19
Everton v Liverpool (2000)