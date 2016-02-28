UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid on verge of title after Ronaldo inspires win at Celta
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 28 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 70, Danny Rose 77 Swansea City 1 Alberto Paloschi 19 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 35,922 - - - Manchester United 3 Marcus Rashford 29,32, Ander Herrera 65 Arsenal 2 Danny Welbeck 40, Mesut Ozil 69 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 75,329 - - - Saturday, February 27 West Bromwich Albion 3 Craig Gardner 12, Craig Dawson 20, Saido Berahino 31 Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 49,80 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 24,806 - - - Watford 0 AFC Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,835 - - - Leicester City 1 Leonardo Ulloa 89 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,114 - - - Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 51pen,56 Aston Villa 1 Leandro Bacuna 79 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,703 - - - Southampton 1 Shane Long 42 Chelsea 2 Cesc Fabregas 75, Branislav Ivanovic 89 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,688 - - - West Ham United 1 Michail Antonio 30 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,946 - - -
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
* Saints failed to score at home for the fourth time in a row