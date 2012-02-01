Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 1 English Premier League summaries on Wednesday. Bolton Wanderers 0 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,371 - - - Sunderland 3 Fraizer Campbell 21, Stephane Sessegnon 28, Daniel Ayala 53og Norwich City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 34,476 - - - Fulham 1 Clint Dempsey 69 West Bromwich Albion 1 Somen Tchoyi 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,689 - - - Blackburn Rovers 0 Missed penalty: David Dunn 44 Newcastle United 2 Scott Dann 12og, Gabriel Obertan 90+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,817 - - - Aston Villa 2 Darren Bent 45, Charles N'Zogbia 79 Queens Park Rangers 2 Djibril Cisse 12, Stephen Warnock 29og Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 32,063 - - - Played on Tuesday Manchester United 2 Javier Hernandez 38pen, Dimitar Berbatov 53pen Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 74,719 - - - Everton 1 Darron Gibson 60 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,856 - - - Swansea City 1 Scott Sinclair 40 Chelsea 1 Neil Taylor 90+3og Red card: Ashley Cole 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,526 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gareth Bale 29,64, Luka Modric 34 Wigan Athletic 1 James McArthur 80 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 35,801 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Liverpool 3 Andy Carroll 52, Craig Bellamy 61, Dirk Kuyt 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,447 - - - Playing on Saturday Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (1300) Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Stoke City v Sunderland (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (1500) Wigan Athletic v Everton (1500) Manchester City v Fulham (1730) Playing on Sunday Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600) Playing on Monday Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)