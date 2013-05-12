Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Manchester United 2 Javier Hernandez 39, Rio Ferdinand 87 Swansea City 1 Michu 49 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,000 - - - Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 6,60 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,475 - - - Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 33 Liverpool 3 Daniel Sturridge 36,62,85 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,640 - - - Norwich City 4 Robert Snodgrass 25, Grant Holt 62, Gareth McAuley 65og, Jonathan Howson 90 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,837 - - - Sunderland 1 Phil Bardsley 69 Southampton 1 Jason Puncheon 77 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,988 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Loic Remy 11pen Newcastle United 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 18pen, Yoan Gouffran 35 Red Card: Robert Elliot 81 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 17,278 - - - Stoke City 1 Steven N'Zonzi 3 Red Card: Charlie Adam 47 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Clint Dempsey 20, Emmanuel Adebayor 83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,531 - - - Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 15 Red Card: Christian Benteke 58 Chelsea 2 Frank Lampard 61,88 Red Card: Ramires 45 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 42,084 - - -
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.