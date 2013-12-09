Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 9
Swansea City 1 Chico 60
Hull City 1 Danny Graham 9
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,303
- - -
Sunday, December 8
Arsenal 1 Mesut Ozil 80
Everton 1 Gerard Deulofeu 84
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,001
- - -
Fulham 2 Steve Sidwell 21, Dimitar Berbatov 30pen
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,288
- - -
Saturday, December 7
Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 37
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Paulinho 43, John O'Shea 50og
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,963
- - -
Southampton 1 Pablo Osvaldo 42
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 10
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,229
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Norwich City 2 Gary Hooper 13, Leroy Fer 89
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,675
- - -
Stoke City 3 Peter Crouch 42, Stephen Ireland 50, Oussama Assaidi 90
Chelsea 2 Andre Schuerrle 10,53
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,154
- - -
Liverpool 4 Guy Demel 42og, Mamadou Sakho 47, Luis Suarez 80, Joey O'Brien 84og
West Ham United 1 Martin Skrtel 66og
Red Card: Kevin Nolan 82
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,781
- - -
Crystal Palace 2 Cameron Jerome 6, Marouane Chamakh 57
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,705
- - -
Manchester United 0
Newcastle United 1 Yohan Cabaye 61
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,233
- - -