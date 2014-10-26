Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 90+4
Chelsea 1 Didier Drogba 53
Red Card: Branislav Ivanovic 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,327
- - -
Burnley 1 Danny Ings 20
Everton 3 Samuel Eto'o 4,86, Romelu Lukaku 29
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 19,927
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 18
Newcastle United 2 Sammy Ameobi 46, Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 58
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,650
- - -
Saturday, October 25
Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 34,57
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,259
- - -
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 33
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,017
- - -
Sunderland 0
Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 30,90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,449
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Victor Anichebe 51, Saido Berahino 90+3pen
Crystal Palace 2 Brede Hangeland 16, Mile Jedinak 45+1pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,738
- - -
Liverpool 0
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,591
- - -
West Ham United 2 Morgan Amalfitano 21, Diafra Sakho 75
Manchester City 1 David Silva 77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 27
Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (2000)