Soccer-Arsenal must not underestimate Europa League, says Cech
May 18 Arsenal must respect the Europa League next season and take the tournament seriously if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Chelsea 5 Eden Hazard 19,56, Marcos Alonso 20, Diego Costa 42, Pedro 65 Everton 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,429 - - - West Ham United 1 Glenn Whelan 65og Stoke City 1 Bojan 75 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,970 - - - Burnley 3 Sam Vokes 2, Johann Berg Gudmundsson 14, Ashley Barnes 90+4 Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 60, Christian Benteke 81pen Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,196 - - - Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 43 Middlesbrough 1 Marten de Roon 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,294 - - - Bournemouth 1 Dan Gosling 11 Sunderland 2 Victor Anichebe 33, Jermain Defoe 74pen Red Card: Steven Pienaar 59 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,084 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 6 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1200) Hull City v Southampton (1415) Liverpool v Watford (1415) Swansea City v Manchester United (1500) Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (1630)
May 18 Arsenal must respect the Europa League next season and take the tournament seriously if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
May 18 Leicester City are gunning for two wins in their last two Premier League games to secure a top-half finish after a poor start to the season, striker Jamie Vardy said ahead of Thursday's game against Tottenham Hotspur.