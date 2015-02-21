Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester City 5 Sergio Aguero 2pen, Samir Nasri 12, Edin Dzeko 21, David Silva 51,53
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 45,602
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Scott Sinclair 20
Red Card: Ron Vlaar 90+2
Stoke City 2 Mame Biram Diouf 45, Victor Moses 90+3pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,880
- - -
Chelsea 1 Branislav Ivanovic 14
Red Card: Nemanja Matic 70
Burnley 1 Ben Mee 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,629
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Glenn Murray 90+4
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 8pen, Olivier Giroud 45+1
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,721
- - -
Hull City 2 Nikica Jelavic 17, Dame N'Doye 89
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 39
Red Card: Joey Barton 33
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,466
- - -
Sunderland 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,943
- - -
Swansea City 2 Ki Sung-Yueng 30, Bafetimbi Gomis 73
Manchester United 1 Ander Herrera 28
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,809
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1200)
Everton v Leicester City (1405)
Southampton v Liverpool (1615)