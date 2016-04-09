April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 19pen, Samir Nasri 66
West Bromwich Albion 1 Stephane Sessegnon 6
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,920
- - -
Southampton 3 Shane Long 4, Graziano Pelle 38, Victor Wanyama 55
Newcastle United 1 Andros Townsend 65
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,542
- - -
Watford 1 Jose Holebas 45+3
Everton 1 James McCarthy 45+1
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,663
- - -
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 25
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,966
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 85
AFC Bournemouth 2 Steve Cook 45+2, Joshua King 74
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,057
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 68
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,960
- - -
West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 44,45+2,52
Arsenal 3 Mesut Ozil 18, Alexis Sanchez 35, Laurent Koscielny 70
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 10
Sunderland v Leicester City (1230)
Liverpool v Stoke City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1500)