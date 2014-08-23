Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 19, Steven Naismith 45
Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 83, Olivier Giroud 90
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 37,000
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 48
West Ham United 3 Mauro Zarate 34, Stewart Downing 37, Carlton Cole 62
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,242
- - -
Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 62, Eden Hazard 77
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,604
- - -
Southampton 0
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,598
- - -
Swansea City 1 Nathan Dyer 23
Burnley 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,565
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Mike Williamson 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,267
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
Hull City v Stoke City (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1230)
Sunderland v Manchester United (1500)
Monday, August 25
Manchester City v Liverpool (1900)