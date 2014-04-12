Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Stoke City 1 Erik Pieters 42 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,000 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Matej Vydra 1, Chris Brunt 4, Stephane Sessegnon 31 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jonas Olsson 34og, Harry Kane 70, Christian Eriksen 90+4 Missed penalty: Emmanuel Adebayor 16 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Sunderland 0 Everton 1 Wes Brown 75og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,000 - - - Southampton 0 Cardiff City 1 Cala 65 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Fulham 1 Hugo Rodallega 40 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 76 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 13 Liverpool v Manchester City (1237) Swansea City v Chelsea (1507)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)