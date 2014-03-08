March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 4 Samuel Eto'o 56, Eden Hazard 60pen, Demba Ba 88,89
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Red Card: Younes Kaboul 59
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,598
- - -
Norwich City 1 Bradley Johnson 56
Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 73pen
Red Card: Jonathan Walters 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,646
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 37
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,073
- - -
Cardiff City 3 Steven Caulker 45+1,67, Sascha Riether 71og
Fulham 1 Lewis Holtby 59
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,796
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester United 3 Phil Jones 34, Wayne Rooney 65, Danny Welbeck 82
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,184
- - -