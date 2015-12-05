Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 0
AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,631
- - -
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 30pen, Odion Ighalo 90+1
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,422
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 James McClean 39
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 15
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,602
- - -
Southampton 1 Oriol Romeu 73
Aston Villa 1 Joleon Lescott 44
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,645
- - -
Swansea City 0
Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 5,22,67
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,836
- - -
Arsenal 3 Joel Campbell 33, Olivier Giroud 63, Aaron Ramsey 90+3
Sunderland 1 Olivier Giroud 45og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,937
- - -
Manchester United 0
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,350
- - -
Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 7,15
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,264
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 6
Newcastle United v Liverpool (1600)
Monday, December 7
Everton v Crystal Palace (2000)