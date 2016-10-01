Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
West Ham United 1 Dimitri Payet 57
Middlesbrough 1 Cristhian Stuani 51
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,945
- - -
Hull City 0
Chelsea 2 Willian 61, Diego Costa 67
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,257
- - -
Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 83
West Bromwich Albion 1 Nacer Chadli 35
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 40,043
- - -
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 50, Isaac Success 65
Bournemouth 2 Callum Wilson 31, Joshua King 62
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,575
- - -
Swansea City 1 Leroy Fer 8
Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 54, James Milner 84pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,862
- - -
Friday, September 30
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 35
Crystal Palace 1 Christian Benteke 50
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,758
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Manchester United v Stoke City (1100)
Leicester City v Southampton (1315)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1315)
Burnley v Arsenal (1530)