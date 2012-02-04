Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 4 English Premier League summaries on Saturday. Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 10pen, Chris Baird 30og, Edin Dzeko 72 Fulham 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 46,963 - - - Norwich City 2 Andrew Surman 70, Anthony Pilkington 85 Bolton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,358 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 16 Red card: Djibril Cisse 34 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Matt Jarvis 46, Kevin Doyle 71 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,351 - - - Stoke City 0 Red card: Robert Huth 45 Sunderland 1 James McClean 60 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,717 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Marc-Antoine Fortune 54 Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 55, Danny Graham 59 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,274 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Phil Neville 76og Everton 1 Victor Anichebe 83 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Arsenal 7 Robin van Persie 2,38,62, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 40,54, Mikel Arteta 51, Thierry Henry 90+3 Blackburn Rovers 1 Morten Gamst Pedersen 32 Red card: Gael Givet 43 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 59,643 - - - Playing on Sunday Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600) Playing on Monday Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)