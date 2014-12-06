Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester City 1 Yaya Toure 24pen Everton 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,603 - - - Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Missed penalty: Graham Dorrans 10 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,279 - - - Queens Park Rangers 2 Leroy Fer 51, Charlie Austin 74 Red Card: Charlie Austin 76 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,785 - - - Stoke City 3 Peter Crouch 1, Bojan 35, Jonathan Walters 45 Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 68pen, Aaron Ramsey 70 Red Card: Calum Chambers 78 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 27,367 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,860 - - - Liverpool 0 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,716 - - - Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 57,78 Red Card: Steven Taylor 81 Chelsea 1 Didier Drogba 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,019 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 7 West Ham United v Swansea City (1330) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1600) Monday, December 8 Southampton v Manchester United (2000)
