Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Manchester City 2 Leroy Sane 47, Raheem Sterling 71
Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 5
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 54,409
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 27, Danny Rose 71
Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 21
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,467
- - -
Bournemouth 1 Nathan Ake 6
Southampton 3 Ryan Bertrand 14, Jay Rodriguez 48,85
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,113
- - -
Saturday, December 17
West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester United 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 5,56
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,308
- - -
Middlesbrough 3 Alvaro Negredo 18,29pen, Marten de Roon 58
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 28,302
- - -
Stoke City 2 Bojan 39pen, Joe Allen 45+3
Leicester City 2 Leonardo Ulloa 74, Daniel Amartey 88
Red Card: Jamie Vardy 28
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,663
- - -
Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 49
Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,267
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 76pen
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,952
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 43
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,259
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 19
Everton v Liverpool (2000)