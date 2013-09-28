Soccer--Lukaku double as Leicester's winning run ends at Everton
* Leicester struck twice inside nine minutes to take 2-1 lead
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Swansea City 1 Ben Davies 82 Arsenal 2 Serge Gnabry 58, Aaron Ramsey 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Southampton 2 Pablo Osvaldo 47, Rickie Lambert 49 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,699 - - - Aston Villa 3 Karim El Ahmadi 51, Leandro Bacuna 73, Andreas Weimann 75 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 45, Edin Dzeko 56 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,036 - - - Hull City 1 Robert Brady 12pen West Ham United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,291 - - - Fulham 1 Bryan Ruiz 45 Cardiff City 2 Steven Caulker 12, Jordan Mutch 90+2 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 57 West Bromwich Albion 2 Morgan Amalfitano 54, Saido Berahino 67 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,000 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 19 Chelsea 1 John Terry 65 Red Card: Fernando Torres 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,857 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 29 Stoke City v Norwich City (1230) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) Monday, September 30 Everton v Newcastle United (1900)
April 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Everton 4 Tom Davies 1, Romelu Lukaku 23,57, Phil Jagielka 41 Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 4, Marc Albrighton 10 Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 39,573 - - - Sunderland 0 Red Card: Sebastian Larsson 43 Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 30, Henrikh Mkhita