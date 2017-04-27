Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Thursday Thursday, April 27 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 0 Red Card: Marouane Fellaini 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,000 - - - Wednesday, April 26 Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,596 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Marten de Roon 8 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,742 - - - Arsenal 1 Robert Huth 86og Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,829 - - - Tuesday, April 25 Chelsea 4 Eden Hazard 5, Gary Cahill 45+1, Diego Costa 53,89 Southampton 2 Oriol Romeu 24, Ryan Bertrand 90+4 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,168 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Southampton v Hull City (1400) Stoke City v West Ham United (1400) Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630) Sunday, April 30 Manchester United v Swansea City (1100) Everton v Chelsea (1305) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530) Monday, May 1 Watford v Liverpool (1900)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.