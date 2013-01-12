Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Norwich City 0
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,752
- - -
Reading 3 Jimmy Kebe 82, Adam Le Fondre 88pen, Pavel Pogrebnyak 90
West Bromwich Albion 2 Romelu Lukaku 19,69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Stoke City 0
Missed penalty: Jonathan Walters 90
Chelsea 4 Jonathan Walters 45+2og,62og, Frank Lampard 65pen, Eden Hazard 73
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Sunderland 3 Sebastian Larsson 12, Adam Johnson 47, James McClean 74
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Fulham 1 Giorgios Karagounis 22
Wigan Athletic 1 Franco Di Santo 71
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Everton 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,782
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 34pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,018
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 13
Manchester United v Liverpool (1330)
Arsenal v Manchester City (1600)