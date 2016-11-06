SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Everton
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 6 Leicester City 1 Islam Slimani 55 West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 52, Matthew Phillips 72 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,879 - - - Swansea City 1 Mike van der Hoorn 69 Manchester United 3 Paul Pogba 15, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 21,33 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,938 - - - Liverpool 6 Sadio Mane 27,60, Philippe Coutinho 30, Emre Can 43, Roberto Firmino 57, Georginio Wijnaldum 90+1 Watford 1 Daryl Janmaat 75 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 53,163 - - - Hull City 2 Robert Snodgrass 61, Michael Dawson 63 Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 6pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,768 - - - Arsenal 1 Kevin Wimmer 42og Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 51pen Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 60,039 - - - Saturday, November 5 Chelsea 5 Eden Hazard 19,56, Marcos Alonso 20, Diego Costa 42, Pedro 65 Everton 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,429 - - - West Ham United 1 Glenn Whelan 65og Stoke City 1 Bojan 75 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,970 - - - Burnley 3 Sam Vokes 2, Johann Berg Gudmundsson 14, Ashley Barnes 90+4 Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 60, Christian Benteke 81pen Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,196 - - - Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 43 Middlesbrough 1 Marten de Roon 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,294 - - - Bournemouth 1 Dan Gosling 11 Sunderland 2 Victor Anichebe 33, Jermain Defoe 74pen Red Card: Steven Pienaar 59 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,084 - - -
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
HONG KONG, May 19 Tianjin Quanjian have a "verbal agreement" in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player's identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund.