Dec 17 English Premier League summaries on
Saturday.
Wigan Athletic 1 Jordi Gomez 88
Chelsea 1 Daniel Sturridge 59
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Everton 1 Leon Osman 81
Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 28
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 31,004
- - -
Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 32, Bryan Ruiz 34
Bolton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,643
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 1 Scott Dann 72
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 52, Peter Odemwingie
89
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stephen Hunt 17pen
Stoke City 2 Kevin Doyle 58og, Peter Crouch 70
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,684
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,767
- - -
Playing on Sunday
Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United (1200)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (1405)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1500)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1610)
