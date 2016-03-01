March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Sunderland 2 Dame N'Doye 36, Fabio Borini 90
Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 61,67
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,795
- - -
Norwich City 1 Nathan Redmond 68
Chelsea 2 Kenedy 1, Diego Costa 45+1
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,091
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 2 Steve Cook 31, Benik Afobe 79
Southampton 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,033
- - -
Leicester City 2 Daniel Drinkwater 31, Andy King 45+1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 11, Craig Gardner 50
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 32,018
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Rudy Gestede 79
Everton 3 Ramiro Funes Mori 5, Aaron Lennon 30, Romelu Lukaku 60
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,755
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 2
Arsenal v Swansea City (1945)
Stoke City v Newcastle United (1945)
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Liverpool v Manchester City (2000)
Manchester United v Watford (2000)
Saturday, March 5
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245)
Chelsea v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v West Ham United (1500)
Manchester City v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Southampton v Sunderland (1500)
Swansea City v Norwich City (1500)
Watford v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, March 6
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)