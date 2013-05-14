Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Reading 0 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 40, Edin Dzeko 88 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,859 - - - Arsenal 4 Lukas Podolski 11,68, Theo Walcott 63, Aaron Ramsey 71 Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 45 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,068 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Chelsea v Everton (1500) Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1500) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1500) Southampton v Stoke City (1500) Swansea City v Fulham (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1500) West Ham United v Reading (1500) Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa (1500)
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.