Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 Swansea City 0 Red Card: Chico 16 Chelsea 1 Demba Ba 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,761 - - - Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling 6, Martin Skrtel 26, Philippe Coutinho 78 Red Card: Jordan Henderson 90+3 Manchester City 2 David Silva 57, Glen Johnson 62og Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,601 - - - Saturday, April 12 Stoke City 1 Erik Pieters 42 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,400 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Matej Vydra 1, Chris Brunt 4, Stephane Sessegnon 31 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jonas Olsson 34og, Harry Kane 70, Christian Eriksen 90+4 Missed penalty: Emmanuel Adebayor 16 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 25,398 - - - Sunderland 0 Everton 1 Wes Brown 75og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,445 - - - Southampton 0 Cardiff City 1 Cala 65 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,526 - - - Fulham 1 Hugo Rodallega 40 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,028 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 76 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,564 - - -
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.