Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Liverpool 4 Steven Gerrard 21, Daniel Sturridge 33,35, Luis Suarez 50
Missed penalty: Daniel Sturridge 54
Everton 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,450
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 16
Hull City 0
Red Card: Allan McGregor 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,519
- - -
Swansea City 2 Jonjo Shelvey 61, Chico 76
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,004
- - -
Southampton 2 Jose Fonte 21, Adam Lallana 54
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 48, Santi Cazorla 52
Red Card: Mathieu Flamini 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,284
- - -
Norwich City 0
Red Card: Bradley Johnson 82
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Loic Remy 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,762
- - -
Manchester United 2 Robin van Persie 6, Ashley Young 59
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,301
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 29
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Chelsea v West Ham United (1945)
Sunderland v Stoke City (1945)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1945)
Saturday, February 1
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1245)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1245)
Cardiff City v Norwich City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Fulham v Southampton (1500)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Stoke City v Manchester United (1500)
Sunday, February 2
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, February 3
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)