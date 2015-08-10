Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
May 10 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 37 of the Premier League on May 12-14 (1400 GMT unless stated):
Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, August 10 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 3 Yaya Toure 9,24, Vincent Kompany 59 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,564 - - - Sunday, August 9 Stoke City 0 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 86 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,654 - - - Arsenal 0 West Ham United 2 Cheikhou Kouyate 43, Mauro Zarate 57 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 59,996 - - - Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 42, Georginio Wijnaldum 48 Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 24, Shane Long 79 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,019 - - - Saturday, August 8 Chelsea 2 Oscar 23, Federico Fernandez 30og Red Card: Thibaut Courtois 52 Swansea City 2 Andre Ayew 29, Bafetimbi Gomis 55pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,232 - - - AFC Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 1 Rudy Gestede 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,155 - - - Everton 2 Ross Barkley 76, Arouna Kone 86 Watford 2 Miguel Layun 13, Odion Ighalo 83 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,063 - - - Leicester City 4 Jamie Vardy 11, Riyad Mahrez 18,25pen, Marc Albrighton 66 Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 60, Steven Fletcher 71 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 32,242 - - - Norwich City 1 Nathan Redmond 69 Crystal Palace 3 Wilfried Zaha 39, Damien Delaney 49, Yohan Cabaye 90+4 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,036 - - - Manchester United 1 Kyle Walker 22og Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,261 - - -
LONDON, May 10 How quickly affections can switch in soccer. Where once they would serenade coach Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge with an operatic flourish, now Chelsea fans have fallen headlong for another man driving them inexorably to the Premier League title.