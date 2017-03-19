Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 69 Liverpool 1 James Milner 51pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,449 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Christian Eriksen 14, Dele Alli 33pen Southampton 1 James Ward-Prowse 52 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,697 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Rudy Gestede 77 Manchester United 3 Marouane Fellaini 30, Jesse Lingard 62, Antonio Valencia 90+3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,689 - - - Saturday, March 18 Bournemouth 2 Alfie Mawson 31og, Benik Afobe 72 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,240 - - - West Ham United 2 Manuel Lanzini 20, Andre Ayew 63 Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 5, Robert Huth 7, Jamie Vardy 38 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 56,979 - - - Sunderland 0 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,518 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 38pen Red Card: Phil Bardsley 90+5 Chelsea 2 Willian 13, Gary Cahill 87 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,724 - - - Everton 4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9, Enner Valencia 78, Romelu Lukaku 90+1,90+4 Hull City 0 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 73 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,248 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Troy Deeney 68og Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,109 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Craig Dawson 12,75, Hal Robson-Kanu 55 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 15 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,065 - - -
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.