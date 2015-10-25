Soccer-Benteke keen on Sakho stay at Palace
May 3 Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is eager to convince on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho to stay at the Premier League club past this season, the Belgian international has said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,329 - - - AFC Bournemouth 1 Matt Ritchie 1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Harry Kane 9pen,56,63, Moussa Dembele 17, Erik Lamela 29 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 11,332 - - - Sunderland 3 Adam Johnson 45+3pen, Billy Jones 65, Steven Fletcher 86 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Fabricio Coloccini 45+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 47,653 - - - Saturday, October 24 Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 36, Laurent Koscielny 38 Everton 1 Ross Barkley 44 Red Card: Gareth Barry 90+4 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 59,985 - - - Stoke City 0 Watford 2 Troy Deeney 42, Almen Abdi 69 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,587 - - - Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 46 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,983 - - - West Ham United 2 Mauro Zarate 17, Andy Carroll 79 Chelsea 1 Gary Cahill 56 Red Card: Nemanja Matic 45 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,977 - - - Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 59 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,752 - - - Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 62 Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 68, Andre Ayew 87 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,324 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 25 Liverpool v Southampton (1615)
May 3 Everton winger Aaron Lennon is receiving treatment for a "stress-related illness", the Premier League club said after local media reported the player was detained by police over concerns for his welfare.