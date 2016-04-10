Soccer-Watford manager Mazzarri to leave at end of season
LONDON, May 17 Italian Walter Mazzarri will step down as manager of Watford after the final game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 10 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dele Alli 70, Toby Alderweireld 74, Erik Lamela 76 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,761 - - - Liverpool 4 Alberto Moreno 8, Daniel Sturridge 32, Divock Origi 50,65 Stoke City 1 Bojan 22 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 43,688 - - - Sunderland 0 Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 66,90+5 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,531 - - - Saturday, April 9 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 19pen, Samir Nasri 66 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stephane Sessegnon 6 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,920 - - - Southampton 3 Shane Long 4, Graziano Pelle 38, Victor Wanyama 55 Newcastle United 1 Andros Townsend 65 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,542 - - - Watford 1 Jose Holebas 45+3 Everton 1 James McCarthy 45+1 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,663 - - - Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 25 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,966 - - - Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 85 AFC Bournemouth 2 Steve Cook 45+2, Joshua King 74 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,057 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 68 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,960 - - - West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 44,45+2,52 Arsenal 3 Mesut Ozil 18, Alexis Sanchez 35, Laurent Koscielny 70 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 34,977 - - -
May 17 Reading manager Jaap Stam considers his team's progression into the Championship playoff final as one of the biggest achievements of his career, he said after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham (2-1 on aggregate) in the semi-finals.