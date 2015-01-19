Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, January 19
Everton 0
Missed penalty: Kevin Mirallas 44
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,739
- - -
Sunday, January 18
Manchester City 0
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 24pen, Olivier Giroud 67
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,596
- - -
West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 49, Morgan Amalfitano 69, Stewart Downing 72
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,914
- - -
Saturday, January 17
Newcastle United 1 Yoan Gouffran 29
Southampton 2 Eljero Elia 14,62
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,307
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Manchester United 2 Marouane Fellaini 58, James Wilson 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,098
- - -
Swansea City 0
Chelsea 5 Oscar 1,36, Diego Costa 20,34, Andre Schuerrle 79
Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 20,785
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Jan Vertonghen 3, Christian Eriksen 88
Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 31
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,973
- - -
Leicester City 0
Stoke City 1 Bojan 63
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,772
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 2 Fabio Borini 24, Rickie Lambert 79
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,758
- - -
Burnley 2 Ben Mee 12, Danny Ings 16
Crystal Palace 3 Dwight Gayle 28,87, Jason Puncheon 48
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 17,782
- - -