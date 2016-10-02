Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Burnley 0
Arsenal 1 Laurent Koscielny 90+3
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,982
- - -
Leicester City 0
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,563
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Aleksandar Kolarov 9og, Dele Alli 37
Missed penalty: Erik Lamela 65
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,793
- - -
Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 69
Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,251
- - -
Saturday, October 1
West Ham United 1 Dimitri Payet 57
Middlesbrough 1 Cristhian Stuani 51
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,945
- - -
Hull City 0
Chelsea 2 Willian 61, Diego Costa 67
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,257
- - -
Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 83
West Bromwich Albion 1 Nacer Chadli 35
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 40,043
- - -
Watford 2 Troy Deeney 50, Isaac Success 65
Bournemouth 2 Callum Wilson 31, Joshua King 62
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,575
- - -
Swansea City 1 Leroy Fer 8
Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 54, James Milner 84pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,862
- - -
Friday, September 30
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 35
Crystal Palace 1 Christian Benteke 50
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,758
- - -