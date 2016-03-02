UPDATE 1-Soccer-Watford must hire English-speaking manager, says Gomes
LONDON, May 21 Walter Mazzari's replacement at Watford must be a manager who speaks English, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes said on Sunday.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 2 Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 83 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,272 - - - Liverpool 3 Adam Lallana 34, James Milner 41, Roberto Firmino 57 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,597 - - - Arsenal 1 Joel Campbell 15 Swansea City 2 Wayne Routledge 32, Ashley Williams 74 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,905 - - - West Ham United 1 Michail Antonio 7 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,977 - - - Stoke City 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 81 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,331 - - - Tuesday, March 1 Sunderland 2 Dame N'Doye 36, Fabio Borini 90 Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 61,67 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,795 - - - Norwich City 1 Nathan Redmond 68 Chelsea 2 Kenedy 1, Diego Costa 45+1 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,091 - - - AFC Bournemouth 2 Steve Cook 31, Benik Afobe 79 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,033 - - - Leicester City 2 Daniel Drinkwater 31, Andy King 45+1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 11, Craig Gardner 50 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 32,018 - - - Aston Villa 1 Rudy Gestede 79 Everton 3 Ramiro Funes Mori 5, Aaron Lennon 30, Romelu Lukaku 60 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,755 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245) Chelsea v Stoke City (1500) Everton v West Ham United (1500) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1500) Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Southampton v Sunderland (1500) Swansea City v Norwich City (1500) Watford v Leicester City (1730) Sunday, March 6 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)
LONDON, May 21 Walter Mazzari's replacement at Watford must be a manager who speaks English, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes said on Sunday.
LONDON, May 21 Manchester City and Liverpool claimed the last two Champions League qualifying spots with comfortable wins on Sunday that meant Arsene Wenger's Arsenal missed out on Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 20 years.