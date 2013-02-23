Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Norwich City 2 Kaiansu Kamara 84, Grant Holt 90+4
Everton 1 Leon Osman 39
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,828
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Manchester United 2 Rafael 23, Ryan Giggs 80
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,337
- - -
Reading 0
Red Card: Pavel Pogrebnyak 55
Wigan Athletic 3 Arouna Kone 44,45+2, Maynor Figueroa 48
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 22,321
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Romelu Lukaku 35pen,75
Sunderland 1 Stephane Sessegnon 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,924
- - -
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 6,85
Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 68
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,079
- - -
Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 45+2
Stoke City 0
Missed penalty: Jonathan Walters 56
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,458
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Manchester City v Chelsea (1330)
Newcastle United v Southampton (1330)
Monday, February 25
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)