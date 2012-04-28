April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League matches on Saturday
Norwich City 0
Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 24,28,82
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,819
- - -
Everton 4 Nikica Jelavic 7pen,40, Marouane
Fellaini 16, Tim Cahill 60
Fulham 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 31,885
- - -
Wigan Athletic 4 Victor Moses 13,15, Shaun Maloney 36,
Franco Di Santo 45+2
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 9
Arsenal 1 Robin van Persie 15
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,502
- - -
Sunderland 2 Nicklas Bendtner 36, James McClean 55
Bolton Wanderers 2 Kevin Davies 26,71
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 40,768
- - -
Swansea City 4 Andrea Orlandi 1, Joe Allen 4, Nathan
Dyer 15, Danny Graham 31
Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 Steven Fletcher 29, Matt Jarvis
33,69, David Edwards 54
Halftime: 4-2; Attendance: 19,408
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,984
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Chelsea v Queens Park Rangers (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Monday, April 30
Manchester City v Manchester United (1900)