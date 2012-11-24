Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Aston Villa 0
Arsenal 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,607
- - -
Everton 1 Steven Naismith 12
Norwich City 1 Sebastien Bassong 90
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,502
- - -
Manchester United 3 Jonny Evans 64, Darren Fletcher 68, Javier Hernandez 72
Queens Park Rangers 1 Jamie Mackie 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,603
- - -
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 26
Fulham 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,921
- - -
Wigan Athletic 3 Jordi Gomez 58,68,90+2
Reading 2 Sean Morrison 35, Ali Al Habsi 79og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,436
- - -
Sunderland 2 Craig Gardner 73, Stephane Sessegnon 87
West Bromwich Albion 4 Zoltan Gera 30, Shane Long 44, Romelu Lukaku 81pen, Marc-Antoine Fortune 90+5
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 36,390
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 25
Swansea City v Liverpool (1330)
Southampton v Newcastle United (1500)
Chelsea v Manchester City (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1600)