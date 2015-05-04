May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 4 Hull City 1 Stephen Quinn 56 Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 28,45+1, Aaron Ramsey 33 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 23,628 - - - Sunday, May 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 29 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,784 - - - Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 45 Missed penalty: Eden Hazard 45 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,566 - - - Saturday, May 2 Manchester United 0 Missed penalty: Robin van Persie 74 West Bromwich Albion 1 Jonas Olsson 63 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,454 - - - Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 19, Steven Gerrard 87 Missed penalty: Steven Gerrard 79 Queens Park Rangers 1 Leroy Fer 73 Red Card: Nedum Onuoha 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,707 - - - Aston Villa 3 Christian Benteke 10,45, Tom Cleverley 64 Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 59pen, Phil Jagielka 90+2 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 37,859 - - - Sunderland 2 Jordi Gomez 21pen,55pen Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 22 Red Card: James Ward-Prowse 54 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 39,613 - - - Swansea City 2 Jefferson Montero 76, Ki Sung-Yueng 90+2 Stoke City 0 Red Card: Marc Wilson 85 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,661 - - - West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 24pen Burnley 0 Red Card: Mike Duff 23 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,946 - - - Leicester City 3 Leonardo Ulloa 1,48pen, Wes Morgan 17 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Mike Williamson 62, Daryl Janmaat 90+1 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,576 - - -