Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Sunderland 1 Emanuele Giaccherini 52
Liverpool 3 Daniel Sturridge 28, Luis Suarez 36,89
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Stoke City 0
Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 33
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,184
- - -
Saturday, September 28
Swansea City 1 Ben Davies 82
Arsenal 2 Serge Gnabry 58, Aaron Ramsey 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,712
- - -
Southampton 2 Pablo Osvaldo 47, Rickie Lambert 49
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,699
- - -
Aston Villa 3 Karim El Ahmadi 51, Leandro Bacuna 73, Andreas Weimann 75
Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 45, Edin Dzeko 56
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,036
- - -
Hull City 1 Robert Brady 12pen
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,291
- - -
Fulham 1 Bryan Ruiz 45
Cardiff City 2 Steven Caulker 12, Jordan Mutch 90+2
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,020
- - -
Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 57
West Bromwich Albion 2 Morgan Amalfitano 54, Saido Berahino 67
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,042
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 19
Chelsea 1 John Terry 65
Red Card: Fernando Torres 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,857
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 30
Everton v Newcastle United (1900)