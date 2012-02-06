Feb 6 English Premier League summaries on
Monday
Liverpool 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,461
- - -
Sunday
Chelsea 3 Jonny Evans 36og, Juan Mata 46, David
Luiz 50
Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 58pen,69pen, Javier
Hernandez 84
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,668
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 30, Papiss Cisse 71
Aston Villa 1 Robbie Keane 45+5
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 48,569
- - -
Saturday
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 10pen, Chris Baird
30og, Edin Dzeko 72
Fulham 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 46,963
- - -
Norwich City 2 Andrew Surman 70, Anthony Pilkington
85
Bolton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,358
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 16
Red Card: Djibril Cisse 34
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Matt Jarvis 46, Kevin Doyle 71
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,351
- - -
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Robert Huth 45
Sunderland 1 James McClean 60
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,717
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Marc-Antoine Fortune 54
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 55, Danny Graham 59
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,274
- - -
Wigan Athletic 1 Phil Neville 76og
Everton 1 Victor Anichebe 83
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,340
- - -
Arsenal 7 Robin van Persie 2,38,62, Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain 40,54, Mikel Arteta 51, Thierry Henry 90+3
Blackburn Rovers 1 Morten Gamst Pedersen 32
Red Card: Gael Givet 43
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 59,643
- - -