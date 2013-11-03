SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 3 Cardiff City 1 Steven Caulker 62 Swansea City 0 Red Card: Michel Vorm 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,463 - - - Everton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,378 - - - Saturday, November 2 Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 19, Aaron Ramsey 59 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,042 - - - West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977 - - - Stoke City 1 Asmir Begovic 1 Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 42 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,053 - - - Manchester City 7 Bradley Johnson 16og, David Silva 20, Matija Nastasic 25, Alvaro Negredo 36, Yaya Toure 60, Sergio Aguero 71, Edin Dzeko 86 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 47,066 - - - Hull City 1 Carlos Cuellar 25og Sunderland 0 Red Card: Lee Cattermole 45+2, Andrea Dossena 45+7 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,677 - - - Fulham 1 Alexander Kacaniklic 65 Manchester United 3 Antonio Valencia 9, Robin van Persie 20, Wayne Rooney 22 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,700 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Saido Berahino 44, Gareth McAuley 83 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,397 - - - Newcastle United 2 Yoan Gouffran 68, Loic Remy 89 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,674 - - -
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.