Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 20 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,825 - - - Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 27,65, Robin van Persie 44, Danny Welbeck 46 Stoke City 2 Wayne Rooney 11og, Michael Kightly 58 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,585 - - - Swansea City 2 Pablo 65, Michu 67 Wigan Athletic 1 Emmerson Boyce 69 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,696 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 67 Manchester City 2 Edin Dzeko 80,90+2 Red Card: James Milner 23 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,891 - - - West Ham United 4 Mark Noble 47,72pen, Kevin Nolan 48, Modibo Maiga 87 Southampton 1 Adam Lallana 64 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,925 - - - Liverpool 1 Raheem Sterling 29 Reading 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,874 - - - Fulham 1 Chris Baird 84 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,693 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 William Gallas 47, Jermain Defoe 54 Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 17, Juan Mata 66,69, Daniel Sturridge 90+1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,060 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 21 Sunderland v Newcastle United (1230) Queens Park Rangers v Everton (1500)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (