Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday
Aston Villa 0
Manchester United 1 Adnan Januzaj 29
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,200
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Southampton v Everton (1145)
Sunderland v Norwich City (1400)
Swansea City v Newcastle United (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1400)
Watford v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
West Ham United v Leicester City (1400)
Sunday, August 16
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230)
Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, August 17
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1900)