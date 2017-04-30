Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 77 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 69pen, Gabriel Jesus 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,763 - - - Everton 0 Chelsea 3 Pedro 66, Gary Cahill 79, Willian 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,595 - - - Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 45+3pen Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 79 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,271 - - - Saturday, April 29 Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 2 Ashley Barnes 7, Andre Gray 85 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,013 - - - Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,628 - - - Sunderland 0 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,394 - - - Southampton 0 Missed penalty: Dusan Tadic 90+1 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,120 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 43 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,611 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Watford v Liverpool (1900)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.