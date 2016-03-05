UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Watford 0 Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 56 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,884 - - - Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 61 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,929 - - - Southampton 1 Virgil van Dijk 90+3 Red Card: Jose Fonte 80 Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,458 - - - Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez 80 AFC Bournemouth 3 Steven Taylor 28og, Joshua King 70, Charlie Daniels 90+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 52,107 - - - Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 48, Sergio Aguero 50,60, Raheem Sterling 66 Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 73 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,892 - - - Chelsea 1 Bertrand Traore 39 Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,381 - - - Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 13, Aaron Lennon 56 Red Card: Kevin Mirallas 34 Missed penalty: Romelu Lukaku 69 West Ham United 3 Michail Antonio 78, Diafra Sakho 81, Dimitri Payet 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Toby Alderweireld 60, Harry Kane 62 Arsenal 2 Aaron Ramsey 39, Alexis Sanchez 76 Red Card: Francis Coquelin 55 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 35,762 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.