Soccer-Redknapp signs one-year deal at Birmingham
May 12 Harry Redknapp has signed a one-year deal to stay on at Championship side Birmingham City after helping them escape relegation, the club said on Friday.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 7 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 81 Crystal Palace 1 Scott Dann 76 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,736 - - - Sunday, December 6 Newcastle United 2 Martin Skrtel 69og, Georginio Wijnaldum 90+3 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 51,273 - - - Saturday, December 5 Chelsea 0 AFC Bournemouth 1 Glenn Murray 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,631 - - - Watford 2 Troy Deeney 30pen, Odion Ighalo 90+1 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,422 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 James McClean 39 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 15 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,602 - - - Southampton 1 Oriol Romeu 73 Aston Villa 1 Joleon Lescott 44 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 29,645 - - - Swansea City 0 Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 5,22,67 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,836 - - - Arsenal 3 Joel Campbell 33, Olivier Giroud 63, Aaron Ramsey 90+3 Sunderland 1 Olivier Giroud 45og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,937 - - - Manchester United 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,350 - - - Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 7,15 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,264 - - -
May 12 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said that the 14-point gap between his club and leaders Chelsea is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality between the two Premier League sides.