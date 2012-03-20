March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League on Tuesday.
Blackburn Rovers 2 Junior Hoilett 58, Yakubu Aiyegbeni 86
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,056
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 21
Manchester City v Chelsea (1945)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1945)
Everton v Arsenal (2000)
Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (2000)
Saturday, March 24
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1500)
Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Liverpool v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Swansea City v Everton (1500)
Stoke City v Manchester City (1730)
Sunday, March 25
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500)
Monday, March 26
Manchester United v Fulham (1900)